CPN-UML secured its first victory in the House of Representatives elections held on Sunday as Prem Maharjan was elected from Lalitpur-2 on Monday.

As per the final vote count, UML’s Maharjan secured 15,025 votes of the 51,355 valid votes cast in the constituency to win the election. His nearest rival Sudin Shakya of Hamro Nepali Party received 8,886 votes.

Buddha Ratna Maharjan of Rastriya Swatantra Party received 8,666 votes while Krishna Lal Maharjan of CPN (Unified Socialist) got 8,264 votes.