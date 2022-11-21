NC opens account in HoR winning in Mustang

Nepali Congress (NC) has opened its account in the House of Representatives (HoR) election winning the constituency of Mustang.

Yogesh Gauchan Thakali has been elected HoR member securing 3,996 votes. Incumbent CPN-UML’s got 3,078 votes.

The grand old party had awarded the ticket in the constituency to former minister Romi Gauchan Thakali but he transferred the ticket to his son Yogesh stating that he wishes to see the young generation in politics.

Yogesh, who has been active in the party’s student wing in the past, fulfilled his dad’s wish defeating Tulachan of the main opposition party.