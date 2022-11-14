NC expels rebel candidates and their supporters

The central disciplinary committee of Nepali Congress has taken action against more leaders who had filed rebel candidacy against the party’s official candidates for the November 20 elections.

The party has decided to expel leaders who had filed rebel candidacy even in constituencies where NC had forged electoral alliance, their proposers and supporters from the party for five years.

The NC disciplinary committee informed that Mangal Bahadur Shahi of Humla, and Dharmendra Prasad Yadav, Rabindra Prasad Yadav, Birendra Prasad Yadav and Ram Ekbal Prasad Yadav (Shilpu) of Bara have been expelled from the party.

The party had earlier expelled central member Dinesh Koirala and other leaders too.