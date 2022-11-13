Vehicle used in Lamichhane's campaign vandalized

A vehicle used in Rabi Lamichhane’s election campaign has been vandalized.

The vehicle (Ba 14 Cha 7684) was vandalized near Muglin in Chitwan district on Sunday afternoon. Lamichhane, who is the chairman of Rastriya Swatantra Party, is contesting the House of Representatives election from Chitwan-2.

Rastriya Swatantra Party leader Deepak Bohara has made public a video that shows a youth jumping on top of the vehicle and smashing the windshield.

Lamichhane accused the police of protecting the person involved in vandalizing the vehicle. “This is an attack on me,” he said. “Our friends have been injured.”

Inspector Sunjeet Tamang at Area Police Office, Muglin said that a vehicle carrying people campaigning for election was vandalized.

According to Tamang, Rastriya Swatantra Party supporters were traveling in seven vehicles to campaign for Lamichhane when those in the last vehicle reportedly taunted campaigners of the ruling coalition in another vehicle. The two sides then started arguing and pushing and shoving before the vehicle was vandalized.

Tamang said that they were searching for those involved in the attack.

Rastriya Swatantra Party has alleged that cadres of the ruling coalition parties vandalized the vehicle.