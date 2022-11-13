Correct past mistakes and return to UML, we'll give important responsibilities: Oli tells Nepal

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has urged Madhav Kumar Nepal to return back to the party.

Addressing an election rally in Surkhet Oli has asked Nepal, who quit UML and formed CPN (Unified Socialist) following differences with Oli, to correct his past mistakes and return to the party. “Do come to UML correcting the past mistakes. We will give important responsibilities forgetting those mistakes.”

He has also claimed that the main opposition party will secure majority in the federal elections. “The parties allying now are political brokers. The days of brokers are now over. UML will secure majority even in this election and will form its government.”