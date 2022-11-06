SC issues interim order to not take action against “No, Not Again”

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a short-term interim order to not take action against the campaigners running the “No, Not Again” campaign.

The bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal issued the order on Sunday, said Devendra Dhakal, information officer at the SC.

The apex court has summoned both the writ petitioner and the defendant for discussion on Thursday, November 10, Dhakal added.

Earlier, senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi had filed a writ petition at the SC against the Election Commission’s instruction to take action against the “No, Not Again” campaigners.

The Election Commission had issued an instruction to stop running the “No, Not Again” campaign with photos of top leaders of different parties.