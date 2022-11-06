NC gives money to party candidates to contest elections

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has provided money to its candidates to contest in the upcoming elections while distributing ticket for candidacy.

The grand old party has fielded 91 candidates for the House of Representatives (HoR) and 179 for the provincial assembly in the seven provinces in the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system as part of the seat sharing agreement within the ruling coalition.

Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel told Setopati that the party has provided Rs 400,000 each to the 91 HoR candidates and Rs 200,000 each to the provincial assembly candidates. “We have provided funds to the candidates to spend in the elections from the money raised through active membership and its renewal, and levy,” he has added.

“The party had started to provide money to its candidates right from the time when Girija Prasad Koirala was party president. We have continued that even this time.”