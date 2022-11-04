Printing of ballots completed

The Election Commission has completed printing of ballots for the upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly elections.

Printing of around 40 million ballots for the proportional representation (PR) electoral system had already been completed and Janak Education Material Center, that was contracted to print ballots only for the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system, has also completed printing the ballots.

Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, while observing printing of ballots at the center on Friday, has said that printing has been completed two days before the November 6 deadline.

He has revealed that a total of 82.5 million ballots, including 2.2 million sample ballots, have been printed for the elections. Commissioner Bhandari, who is also coordinator of the central monitoring committee for election code of conduct, has revealed that the ballots have already been transported to Karnali, Far West, Lumbini and Gandaki provinces while transportation in the rest of the provinces will also be completed soon.

A total of 17,985,070 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming elections. They will have to vote in four ballots including that for the FPTP and PR electoral systems for both the HoR and provincial assembly elections.