Election Commission allows PM, ministers to campaign outside their constituencies

The Election Commission has finally allowed prime minister (PM) and ministers to campaign in the upcoming election.

PM and ministers, however, must seek permission from the Election Commission before going to campaign in constituencies other than those they are contesting in.

The PM, federal ministers, chief ministers and provincial ministers will not be able to use government resources while campaigning though.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has said that PM, federal ministers, chief ministers and provincial ministers can participate in election programs to be held outside their constituencies after seeking permission from the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has ruled that candidates and parties can hold mass gatherings only 17 days before the election scheduled for November 20.

It has already allowed use of choppers for election campaigning. PM and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli have already received permission for the same, according to an Election Commission source.

The parties and the candidates concerned will have to submit the details of expenses incurred during the election campaign including use of choppers to the Election Commission.