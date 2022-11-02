SC issues interim order against revocation of Dr Toshima Karki's candidacy

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order instructing the Election Commission to not immediately implement its decision to revoke candidacy of Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Dr Toshima Karki from Lalitpur-3.

The bench of Justice Kumar Chudal hearing the writ petition of Dr Karki on Tuesday has issued the interim order, according to SC Spokesperson Bimal Paudel.

The Election Commission, issuing a statement on Saturday, had revoked Dr Karki’s candidacy stating that she had filed candidacy without resigning as an individual remunerated from the state coffers.

Karki then moved the SC against the decision.

Karki is an elected member of the Nepal Medical Council (NMC). She was found to have received allowances for attending NMC meetings and making inspection visits, according to a source at the Commission.

But Karki has been saying there is no fixed salary in NMC, allowance is provided only when attending a meeting, and NMC member is not an office of benefit as she is an elected member of NMC.

She has also stated that she had written to the Commission on September 13 to inquire whether NMC member was an office of benefit. But the Commission did not respond to her letter.