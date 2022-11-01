20 guarantees in UML's election manifesto

CPN-UML has unveiled its manifesto for the November 20 elections to the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli unveiled the manifesto amid a function at Hotel Yak & Yeti on Tuesday.

The manifesto includes 20 different guarantees, which the party has committed to fulfill within five years.

UML has also included the issue of citizenship in the manifesto stating that citizenship certificate will be provided only to Nepalis.

“Our works will be focused on boosting national pride and achieving a respectable living standard for all the citizens. Citizenship by descent will be given within a month of forming the government and the problems related to citizenship will be resolved within six months,” the manifesto states.

The main opposition party had opposed the citizenship bill brought by the government. The bill was twice passed with majority by both the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly despite opposition by UML.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, who did her politics with UML, did not authenticate the bill twice sent to her for authentication despite constitutionally required to do so.

The manifesto says women will be provided Rs 1,500 every year to buy sanitary pads under the “Healthy Periods: 1500 All Year” program.

The party has also promised to provide 10,000 liters of drinking water and up to 50 units of electricity for free every month, employment to 500,000 people, and a minimum monthly salary of Rs 25,000 in its manifesto.

Similarly, UML has announced that the country’s economy will be worth Rs 10 trillion within five years.

Other guarantees in the manifesto include the commitment to export domestic products, end hunger, and hold a session on prosperity in the first session of parliament.