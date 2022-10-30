23.68 million ballot papers printed for FPTP election

The Election Commission has finished printing 23,680,500 ballot papers for the first-past-the-post (FPTP) elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assemblies. The remaining ballot papers required for the November 20 elections are being printed.

According to the Election Commission, it has so far printed 11,898,000 ballot papers for the HoR election and 11,782,500 ballot papers for the election to provincial assemblies.

The ballot papers will be transported starting from Sunday itself.

The Election Commission said ballot papers for the FPTP election in Kailali, Kanchanpur, Achham, Doti, Dadeldhura, Bajhang, Baitadi and Darchula will be dispatched on Sunday.

Ballot papers for the election under the proportional representation (PR) system will also be shipped to those of the aforementioned districts where they have yet to be delivered.

Similarly, ballot papers required for temporary voters in these districts for the PR election will also be dispatched on Sunday.