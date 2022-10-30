Home Ministry urges Foreign Ministry to take up Darchula incident with India through diplomatic channels

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday to take up the death of a 10-year-old boy in Darchula district with India through diplomatic channels.

Pawan Mahara, a 10-year-old boy from Dumling village of Darchula, died after he was struck on the head by a stone that flew from the Indian side in a blast carried out during road construction work in Dharchula of Uttarakhand state in India on Friday.

The Home Ministry, in its letter, has urged the Foreign Ministry for necessary coordination and initiative to provide proper compensation to Mahara’s family.

It has mentioned that the District Administration Office, Darchula, has requested for necessary coordination through diplomatic channels to provide compensation to the victim’s family members.

The Home Ministry has said further investigation into the incident is ongoing.