Former lawmaker and philanthropist Shrestha passes away

Former lawmaker and Nepali Congress (NC) leader Maiyadevi Shrestha has passed away. She was 95.

According to Rajeshwar Khanal, president of NC Chitwan, Shrestha passed away at Chitwan Medical College at 1:10 AM Sunday.

Shrestha had been ill for a long time. She had been admitted to hospital after suffering from pneumonia lately.

Shrestha was the founder of Maiyadevi Kanya College. Born in Bandipur of Tanahun, Shrestha was elected a member of parliament from Gorkha in 1991 and later also became a National Assembly member.

A renowned philanthropist, Shrestha is reported to have donated her properties worth nearly one billion rupees. She had also donated lands to the NC central office and various schools and organizations.

According to Khanal, Shrestha’s body will be kept at the NC Chitwan party office until 9 AM, at Maiyadevi Kanya College until 11 AM, and at Devghat for final tributes until 1 PM. He said that her last rites will be performed on Sunday itself.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, in a tweet posted on Sunday morning, said that he was shocked by the news of Shrestha’s demise.