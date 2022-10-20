Election Commission writes to police for investigation on Madhav Nepal

The Election Commission has written to the Rautahat Police to initiate investigation on CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal about the offense of enticing voters.

Joint Secretary with the Election Commission Yagya Prasad Bhattarai told Setopati that the police will only investigate the offense even though the letter written by the Election Commission asks for taking action.

“We have written the letter asking them to investigate there whether the details received by the Election Commission from Rautahat are related to electoral offense or not. We have also written to the police as it seems related to electoral offense act,” Bhattarai added.

He has clarified that the Election Commission has not written to the police to arrest Nepal though.

The Election Commission has already sought explanation from Nepal over his remarks that “Visa and tickets, and training in Kathmandu would be provided for free” while campaigning in Rautahat after video of his remarks circulated on the social media.