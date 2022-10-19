Chand unanimously relected CPN general secretary

Netra Bikram Chand has been reelected general secretary of CPN.

Chand has been unanimously reelected general secretary by the party's general convention held in Kapilvastu, according to CPN leader Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma.

The general convention has also picked 81 central members, 45 alternative central members and central representative committee members.

The general convention had started in Shivagadhi of Kapilvastu on October 11.

This general convention was held four months after the party split and Hemanta Prakash Oli and Dharmendra Bastola formed CPN (Majority) claiming that Chand is getting mired in parliamentary quicksand.