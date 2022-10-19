Oli challenges Deuba for live debate

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has challenged Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba for a live debate on upcoming election.

Pointing that many social media users have been urging the leaders for a live debate on election agendas, Oli has posted on Facebook that he is ready for that. He has claimed that many are demanding a live debate between Oli and Deuba like those held in the western countries before elections.

“I am ready for that, is Deuba?” he has posted on Tuesday.