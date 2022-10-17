Election Commission warns of revoking candidacy if rallies held before Nov 3

The Election Commission has warned that it will revoke candidacy if candidates hold mass gatherings before November 3.

Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari has said that the political parties and their candidates are prohibited from holding election rallies and mass gatherings until 19 days before the voting scheduled for November 20.

“Holding rallies and mass gatherings before the schedule fixed by the Election Commission would violate the code of conduct. The Election Commission would take the harsh step of revoking candidacy of such candidates,” he has stated.

Candidates and parties can now hold door-to-door campaign with a group of up to 25 persons.

He has added that the Election Commission has received many complaints from across the country about candidates holding massive gatherings for door-to-door campaign and even starting feasts. “We are investigating,” said Bhandari.