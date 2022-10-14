Action will be withdrawn if candidacy deactivated by Oct 17: NC to rebel candidates

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to withdraw action against rebel candidates who have filed nomination papers for the November 20 election to the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies if they deactivate their candidacies by October 17.

Issuing a press release on Thursday, chief secretary at NC central office Krishna Prasad Paudel has said that the rebel candidates should deactivate their candidacies by October 17 and express commitment to support the ruling coalition candidates.

NC had earlier taken action against those who had filed candidacies against the coalition’s official candidates, and also against the rebel candidates’ proposers and supporters.