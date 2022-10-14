Rawal slams UML’s 'arbitrary and unjust' move of denying him ticket

CPN-UML leader Bhim Rawal has criticized the party’s move of denying him a ticket for the November 20 elections as arbitrary and unjust.

He made such remarks during a press conference organized in Kathmandu on Thursday.

“I have raised questions about the violation of policies and regulations within UML, not about the issue of me being denied a ticket. It is arbitrary and unjust to give tickets to people who have not made a contribution to UML,” said Rawal.

He accused the party of denying him a ticket after realizing that it could not get him defeated.

“Which principle do giving proportional ticket to a holy wine promoter, giving the Makawanpur ticket to the one who had barbarically suppressed UML cadres, and collaborating with those who celebrate the Constitution Day as a black day fall under?” Rawal questioned.

Rawal was unanimously recommended as the UML candidate in Achham-1. However, UML has made Jhapat Bohara the party’s candidate in the constituency. Bohara recently joined UML after leaving CPN (Maoist Center).