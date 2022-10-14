Election Commission publishes final list of candidates for November 20 elections

The Election Commission has published the final list of candidates for the elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assemblies (PA) scheduled to take place on November 20.

As per the election schedule, the Commission on Wednesday published the final list of candidates who have filed nomination papers from various political parties or as independents to take part in the November 20 elections.

The Commission had given political parties and candidates until Wednesday afternoon to withdraw their candidacies if they wished to do so.

Altogether 376 candidates have withdrawn their candidacies – 119 from the HoR election and 257 from the PA election.

According to the final list of candidates, 2,412 candidates are contesting the HoR election. Among them, 2,187 are men and 225 are women.

Similarly, the PA election has 3,224 candidates – 2,943 men, 280 women and one other.

List of candidates for House of Representatives election:

List of candidates for provincial assemblies election: