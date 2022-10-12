Major parties cold-shoulder women candidates for FPTP election

Major political parties have largely ignored women candidates when filing candidacies for the November 20 election to the House of Representatives under the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system.

According to the Election Commission, 2,494 persons have filed candidacies in 165 constituencies under FPTP. Among them, only 233 are women, including independents and candidates from minor parties.

CPN-UML has fielded women candidates in 11 of the 144 constituencies where it is contesting the election under FPTP.

CPN (Maoist Center) has seven women candidates while Nepali Congress has five. CPN (Unified Socialist) is vying for 20 FPTP seats but it has fielded only one woman candidate.

There is no woman candidate under FPTP from the two Madhes-based parties, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP).

Women candidates from major parties

CPN-UML

Sunsari-3 – Bhagawati Chaudhary

Dhanusha-3 – Juli Kumari Mahato

Udayapur-1 – Manju Chaudhary

Bara-3 – Jwala Kumari Saha

Syangja-2 – Padma Aryal

Kaski-2 – Bidya Bhattarai

Baglung-2 – Manju Sharma Chalise

Dang-1 – Shanta Chaudhary

Dang-3 – Komal Oli

Doti – Gauri Oli

Kanchanpur-3 – Niru Devi Pal

CPN (Maoist Center)

Lalitpur-3 – Pampha Bhusal

Kathmandu-9 – Kalpana Dhamala

Kathmandu-7 – Manushi Yami Bhattarai

Kathmandu-32 – Onsari Gharti

Dang-3 – Rekha Sharma

Jumla – Goma Gautam

Kanchanpur-3 – Bina Magar

Nepali Congress

Tehrathum – Sita Gurung

Morang-2 – Sujata Koirala

Siraha-2 – Chitralekha Yadav

Makawanpur-1 – Mahalaxmi Upadhyaya ‘Dina’

Arghakhanchi – Pushpa Bhusal

CPN (Unified Socialist)