NC to get 7 out of 10 seats in Kathmandu

Nepali Congress (NC) will get to field candidates in seven of the 10 House of Representatives (HoR) constituencies of Kathmandu district.

The ruling coalition has agreed to field NC candidates in Kathmandu-1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10. The grand old party had won in Kathmandu-1, 4, 6 and 10 in the last election in 2017. It will retain those constituencies and field candidates in three more constituencies this time.

An NC leader told Setopati that the party has been staking claims for eight constituencies in the district but other parties have agreed to give only seven until now. “We have yet to give up our claims for Kathmandu-7. There may be agreement to give even this constituency to NC after arrangements in sharing of provincial seats,” the leader stated.

NC leaders in the district have urged President Sher Bahadur Deuba to demand eight seats in Kathmandu pointing that other coalition parties do not have much votes in the capital.

CPN (Maoist Center) is staking claim for Kathmandu-2 while CPN (Unified Socialist) is staking claim from Kathmandu-8. Unified Socialist leader Jeevan Ram Shrestha was elected from Kathmandu-8 on CPN-UML ticket five years back.

NC, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Nepal Samajwadi Party led by Baburam Bhattarai, who has agreed to contest the upcoming elections with election symbol of Maoist Center, are all staking claims for Kathmandu-7.