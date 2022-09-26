Aggrieved NC faction announces agitation

A few leaders of the anti-establishment faction of ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has announced agitation against what they call unilateralism by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

A meeting of a few leaders from the faction of Shekhar Koirala, who lost the runoff for party president to Deuba in the last general convention, and General Secretary Gagan Thapa has announced different programs from Wednesday till Friday to warn the leadership.

The aggrieved faction demands that equal opportunities be provided to everyone while distributing election tickets and justice for the leaders and cadres who have toiled hard for the party.

The meeting of central members Pratima Gautam, Ajay Babu Shiwakoti, Madhu Acharya, Guru Raj Ghimire, Ram Nath Adhikari, Bhupendra Jung Shahi, Jit Narayan Shrestha, Rajendra Bajgai, former president of Nuwakot Congress Jagadishwor Narsingh KC and others have announced sit-in at the central office on Wednesday, tea party and protest rally at Battisputali on Thursday and demanded correction of the closed list of proportional representation (PR) candidates by Friday.

They have also decided to invite Koirala and elected office-bearers from the Koirala faction for the tea party in Battisputali on Thursday.

The faction has pointed that Deuba has not allotted seats for the Koirala faction in the PR list, and been demanding that the faction gets 40 percent of seats from the party.

"If the PR list is not amended and leaders from the Koirala-Thapa faction not included by September 30, we will discuss about filing rebel candidacy in the first-past-the-post election," a leader from the faction told Setopati.