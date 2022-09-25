SC to bid farewell to Acting CJ Karki today

The Supreme Court (SC) will bid farewell to Acting Chief Justice (CJ) Deepak Kumar Karki on Sunday.

Karki is retiring on October 3 due to the age limit of 65 years. SC Spokesperson Bimal Paudel told Setopati that the SC will bid farewell to him on Sunday as the Dashain holidays start from Monday.

Karki has not been hearing cases a month ahead of his impending retirement and has only been carrying out administrative duties for the past three weeks.

Karki, who became SC justice in July 2016, had taken over at the helm of judiciary after an impeachment motion was registered in the House against CJ Cholendra Shumsher Rana on February 13. He was judge at the then Appellate Court for two years before entering the Apex Court.

Justice Hari Krishna Karki will take over as acting CJ after Deepak Kumar Karki’s retirement on the basis of seniority. He will take over as CJ only after suspended CJ Rana’s retirement on December 13.