President's step new form of regression: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s refusal to authenticate the Citizenship Bill a new form of regression.

Addressing a program in Kathmandu on Friday, Dahal has said that new variants of regression are arriving since the last year and the president’s step is the latest one. “The protector of the Constitution has been blatantly violating the Constitution. This is a new form. It cannot be taken normally,” he has stated.

Pointing that the regression of House dissolution had failed after farmers and workers took to the streets, he has added that the people should come to the streets even against the president’s step. He has also revealed that efforts are on to once again bring the left forces together to defeat the regressive forces.