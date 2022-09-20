The government has removed the security persons deployed at the government quarter of suspended Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana in Baluwatar.

The government mobilized a huge number of security persons at the CJ's residence to stop Rana who was preparing to return to the Supreme Court (SC) from Sunday. They allowed vehicles into and out of the residence only after thorough checkup.

CJ Rana was preparing to return to duty Sunday, a day after the impeachment recommendation committee submitted its report saying there are grounds and reasons to impeach him, concluding that the impeachment motion registered against him has become deactivated with end of the term of House of Representatives (HoR) Saturday midnight.

The National Human Rights Commission had drawn the government's attention about the mobilization of security persons at Rana's residence while CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli had slammed the government accusing it of putting Rana under house arrest.

The government removed some of the security persons later on Sunday and there were no security persons outside his residence Tuesday morning.

The government, however, has continued to mobilize security persons around the SC premises assuming that Rana may again try to report for duty on Tuesday. Setopati could not get Rana's comments despite repeated attempts to contact him.