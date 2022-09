The 8th Constitution Day is being marked with various events on Monday.

The present constitution was promulgated by the Constituent Assembly on this day in 2015.

The day was marked with different events at Tundikhel in Kathmandu on Monday morning. President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and others attended the function.

Here are some pictures from Tundikhel.