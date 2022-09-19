Oli slams govt for putting CJ Rana under 'house arrest'

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has slammed the government accusing it of putting suspended Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana under house arrest.

The government mobilized a huge number of security persons at the CJ’s residence on Sunday to prevent him from reporting for duty. Talking with reporters after the party’s secretariat meeting, Oli has slammed the government’s attitude.

“Can one take anyone under house arrest just because you have army and police? No one can be put under house arrest in democracy. Would you do anything, encircle house because you have army and police?” Oli fumed.

CJ Rana was preparing to return to duty Sunday, a day after the impeachment recommendation committee submitted its report saying there are grounds and reasons to impeach him, concluding that the impeachment motion registered against him has become deactivated with end of the term of House of Representatives (HoR) Saturday midnight.

Oli has supported CJ Rana’s conclusion. “What should he do if the accusations have not been proved?”