CJ Rana stopped from returning to duty by security persons at his residence

Suspended Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana, who was preparing to return to the Supreme Court (SC) from Sunday, has been stopped at the CJ’s residence in Baluwatar.

A huge number of security persons have been mobilized at his residence to prevent him from reporting for duty. They are allowing vehicles into and out of the residence only after thorough checkup.

CJ Rana was preparing to return to duty Sunday, a day after the impeachment recommendation committee submitted its report saying there are grounds and reasons to impeach him, concluding that the impeachment motion registered against him has become deactivated with end of the term of House of Representatives (HoR) Saturday midnight.

But the Nepal Bar Association and SC justices were preparing to stop him from resuming duty arguing that his suspension has yet to be revoked.

A large number of security persons were mobilized even around the SC and NBA premises anticipating tension if Rana tried to return to duty. A huge number of legal professionals are also around the area to stop Rana.