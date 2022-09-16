Over 254,000 voters added after local election

Over 250,000 more voters will get to exercise their franchise in the provincial and federal election to be held on November 20.

The electoral roll made public by the Election Commission on Friday includes a total of 17,988,570 voters. There were 15,427,937 voters in the last general election in 2017 and 17,733,723 voters in the recent local election held on May 13, according to Election Commission Spokesperson Shaligram Sharma Paudel.

This means that 254,847 new voters have been listed in the intervening period of around three months until registration of new voters was stopped.

Morang district has the largest number of voters at 735,525 followed by Jhapa at 663,311 and Kathmandu 652,126.

The constitutional provision that allows delineation of electoral constituencies only once every 20 years means Morang will get to elect only six House of Representatives (HoR) members through the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system despite having 83,000 more voters than Kathmandu which gets to elect 10.

Jhapa, similarly, will also get to elect just half of the 10 elected by Kathmandu despite having 11,000 more voters than Kathmandu.

Manang has the lowest number of voters at 6,779 followed by Mustang (10,957) and Dolpa (22,774).