Impeachment recommendation committee starts to ask supplementary questions to CJ Rana

The impeachment recommendation committee has again started to question suspended Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana.

The committee will ask supplementary questions to CJ Rana on Friday, according to Secretary with the committee Laxmi Prasad Gautam.

CJ Rana had made accusations against many persons including serving and former Supreme Court (SC) justices, former office-bearers of the Nepal Bar Association (NBA), politicians and others during his questioning over several days by the committee.

Four former chief justices (CJ)—Min Bahadur Rayamajhi, Anup Raj Sharma, Kalyan Shrestha and Sushila Karki—and serving SC justices did not report to the committee for recording statement but legal professionals including former NBA office-bearers recorded theirs on Thursday.

Senior advocate Shambhu Thapa accused Rana of what he called bench-shopping right from the time Rana became SC justice citing examples of the interim order he issued in the case related to casinos and other cases.

"He enjoyed taking bribes to the fullest. And then killed justice and the nation's treasury,"" Thapa accused.

Other senior advocates Harihar Dahal and Raman Shrestha, and former NBA chairman Chandeshwore Shrestha and former NBA general secretary Lila Mani Paudel, and other legal professionals also refuted the allegations made by Rana during his questioning by the committee.