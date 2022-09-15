4 ex-CJs also to not go to impeachment recommendation committee for statement

Four former chief justices (CJ) have decided to not report to the impeachment recommendation committee investigating suspended Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana for recording statement.

CJ Rana had made accusations against many persons including serving and former SC justices, former office-bearers of the Nepal Bar Association, politicians and others during his questioning over several days by the committee.

The committee on Wednesday summoned former CJs Min Bahadur Rayamajhi, Anup Raj Sharma, Kalyan Shrestha and Sushila Karki for questioning about the accusations. "I won't go. Others will also not go. We will forge common position on this and make that public shortly," former CJ Sharma told Setopati.

Supreme Court (SC) justices also decided on Wednesday to not report to the committee for questioning. The full court decided to not go to the committee to face questioning.

Acting Chief Registrar Narayan Panthi wrote to the Federal Parliament Secretariat informing that justices have decided to not report to the committee for recording statement.