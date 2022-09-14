SC justices refuse to go to impeachment recommendation committee for statement

Supreme Court (SC) justices have decided to not report to the impeachment recommendation committee investigating suspended Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana for recording statement.

The full court on Wednesday has decided to not go to the committee to face questioning, according to SC Spokesperson Bimal Paudel.

Acting Chief Registrar Narayan Panthi has already written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat informing that justices have decided to not report to the committee for recording statement.

The committee earlier on Wednesday wrote to justices accused by CJ Rana during his questioning and summoned them for questioning.

CJ Rana had made accusations against many persons including serving and former SC justices, former office-bearers of the Nepal Bar Association, politicians and others during his questioning over several days by the committee.