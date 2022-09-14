Dahal agrees to include provision for appeal in conflict-era case verdicts

CPN (Maoist Center) has agreed to address the demand of victims that they should be able to appeal if they are not satisfied with the Special Court’s verdicts on conflict-era cases involving serious violations of human rights.

Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal agreed to include a provision for appeal in such cases during a meeting of the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Dahal said that the demand should be addressed through a bill as the victims have raised the issue in the streets and the Human Rights Council has also drawn attention to it.

“The victims have raised the issue of appeal in the streets too. The Human Rights Council has also drawn attention to it. So let’s address it through a bill,” Dahal said.

He said that initiatives should be taken to resolve conflict-era cases with the victims’ agreement.

“It will send a completely different message if conflict-era cases are settled in agreement. So, let’s address the issue raised by the victims and the Human Rights Council as far as possible,” Dahal said.