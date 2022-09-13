Li's motorcade disrupts Kathmandu's traffic (Pictures)

Chinese Speaker Li Zhanshu is currently in Kathmandu on a four-day visit to Nepal. He arrived with a Chinese delegation on Monday at the invitation of Speaker Agni Sapkota.

Li will be busy in political meetings throughout the day on Tuesday. He has already met National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka later on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Li will visit the Bhaktapur Durbar and is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas.

The government has provided VVIP security to Li. Li's visit has affected traffic management in the Kathmandu Valley and traffic police have already urged the people to take alternative routes.

Here are some pictures from Tuesday.