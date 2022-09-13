Impeachment recommendation committee to summon those accused by CJ Rana on Wednesday

The impeachment recommendation committee on Wednesday will hold discussion with those accused by suspended Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana during questioning.

The committee will summon former office-bearers of the Nepal Bar Association, serving and former justices, and others accused by CJ Rana, according to secretary of the committee Laxmi Prasad Gautam.

“The committee’s meeting continues. It has decided to take statement of those accused by him.”

The committee is preparing to summon those accused by CJ Rana on Wednesday.