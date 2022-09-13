Chinese Speaker Li meets Oli

Visiting Chinese Speaker Li Zhanshu has met CPN-UML leaders including KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday.

UML leaders Subash Chandra Nembang, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Rajan Bhattarai, Bishnu Rimal and others were also present during the meeting at the Parliament Building in New Baneshwore.

Li, who arrived on a three-day visit on Monday, also met National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina earlier in the morning.

Li will be busy in political meetings throughout the day. He is scheduled to meet CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and then Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka later on Monday.

Li's visit has affected traffic management in the Kathmandu Valley and traffic police have already urged the people to take alternative routes.