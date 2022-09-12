Ruling coalition fails to agree seat sharing even after 8-hour meeting

Top leaders of the ruling coalition failed to reach conclusion on sharing of seats even after an eight-hour meeting on Monday.

The meeting featuring top coalition leaders including Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, that started at nine Monday morning at Baluwatar, failed to reach conclusion even after eight hours.

Nepali Congress (NC) leader and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said the leaders need to hold discussion for a few more days. “Bilateral and trilateral discussions are being held in Baluwatar. Discussions are positive but we have failed to reach decision. Efforts are on to forge consensus,” Karki told journalists Monday afternoon.

Nepali Congress (NC) demanded candidacy in 100 out of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) seats to be elected through the first-past-the-post electoral system in the task force. CPN (Maoist Center) similarly staked claims for 60 seats, CPN (Unified Socialist) 40, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) 32 and Rastriya Janamorcha two.

The parties have failed to agree as they are refusing to lower their demands. “All the parties should be flexible. There is no alternative to becoming flexible. All parties have their own stand but we have been doing constituency-wise micro analysis,” he added.