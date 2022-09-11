NSU, police pelt stones at each other at Tri-Chandra (Pictures)

Students affiliated to the Nepal Student Union (NSU), the student wing of Nepali Congress, and police pelted stones at each other at Tri-Chandra College on Sunday.

NSU burned an effigy of President Bidya Devi Bhandari in protest against her delay in authenticating the Citizenship Bill on Sunday morning.

The students then pelted stones at the police from inside the campus premises saying the latter intervened in their protest. The police also threw the stones back at the protesting students.

The Citizenship Bill has been sent to the president for authentication for a second time after being passed by both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

NSU has objected to the president’s discussions on the bill with leaders of various political parties and other people at Sheetal Niwas.

NSU Tri-Chandra leader Narayan Pandey said that the president should authenticate the Citizenship Bill passed by the parliament according to the constitution as hundreds of thousands are currently without citizenship.

See pictures of the clash.