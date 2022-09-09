Thakur negotiating with Oli for alliance

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has started negotiation with CPN-UML with efforts for electoral alliance with the ruling coalition failing to reach conclusion.

LSP Chairman Mahantha Thakur has been regularly negotiating with UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli for alliance in the election for House of Representatives (HoR). The two leaders held discussion on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to Oli’s secretariat.

“The discussion with UML is more positive than that with the ruling coalition,” LSP leader Laxman Lal Karna told Setopati. “We have agreed in principle for electoral alliance now. Sharing of seats will be concluded soon.”

Another LSP leader Sharat Singh Bhandari also confirmed that talks with UML are positive.

Oli is said to have told Thakur to clarify whether they will ally with the ruling coalition or UML in the meetings.

Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has proposed with coalition partners to give two seats from NC’s share to Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato of LSP.

But LSP has started negotiations with UML pointing that there has been no solid proposal for alliance from the ruling coalition.