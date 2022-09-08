There can be rebellion if NC doesn't get 100 seats: Koirala

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has stressed that the grand old party may face internal rebellion if it does not get to field candidates in 100 House of Representatives (HoR) constituencies.

Addressing a program in Janakpur on Thursday Koirala, who had lost the runoff for party president to Sher Bahadur Deuba in the last general convention, has said so amidst reports that NC may get only 80-85 seats in sharing of seats within the ruling coalition.

He has pointed that the party would struggle to manage the aspirants even if it were to contest in all 165 constituencies on its own and added that it may face rebellion if it is allocated less than 100 constituencies.

“How can we secure majority if we don’t get 100 seats?” he quipped. “But other parties in the coalition are not in favor of giving 100 seats. There can be rebellion if we take less than 100.”

He has also added that the party’s proportional representation (PR) votes may also go down if the party leaves more seats for coalition partners in the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system.

He has opined that one cannot forecast election results now as the alliance has been done with parties with different ideologies and policies.