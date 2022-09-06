SC revokes Kamal Thapa's petition demanding cow as election symbol

The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the writ petition filed by RPP-Nepal Chairman Kamal Thapa demanding the party be granted cow as election symbol.

A joint bench of Justices Kumar Regmi and Til Prasad Shrestha after hearing Thapa’s petition against the Election Commission decision to not grant cow as election symbol has revoked the petition on Tuesday, according to SC Spokesperson Bimal Paudel.

Thapa had registered an application with the Election Commission demanding that his party should get cow as the election symbol. The Election Commission gave a decision on July 11 stating that his party cannot be granted cow as the election symbol.

Thapa had moved the Apex Court after that. The SC in the interim order on July 25 had ordered the Election Commission to not implement the decision to not grant cow as election symbol to Thapa’s party. It had also instructed the Election Commission to not grant cow to any other party but had also not pointed that cow is the election symbol of Thapa’s party.

It has now revoked the petition.

The Election Commission recently had granted the party arrow as election symbol.