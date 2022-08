Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated lawmaker Ramesh Jung Rayamajhi as the parliamentary party leader in National Assembly.

Deuba has nominated lawmaker Rayamajhi as the parliamentary party leader in National Assembly on Monday, according to personal secretary at the parliamentary party Keshav Raj Joshi.

Radheshyam Adhikari was the previous NC parliamentary party leader in the Upper House. The post was vacant after his term expired following drawing of lottery.