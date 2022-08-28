UML forms 451-strong central election mobilization committee under Oli

CPN-UML has formed a 451-strong central election mobilization committee under Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Rimal has been picked secretary of the committee, according to Deputy Chief of the Publicity Department Bishnu Rijal.

The meeting of central election mobilization committee held on Sunday then formed a 34-strong central secretariat for the election.

Oli told the meeting of the central election mobilization committee that such election mobilization committees should be formed across the country to plunge into the election and secure victory.