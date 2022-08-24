UML faces challenge of contesting elections alone: Oli

CPN-UML has decided to make preparations to face the ruling coalition on its own in the parliamentary elections.

Speaking at the party’s Standing Committee meeting held on Tuesday, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli said that the party needs to start preparations to face the ruling coalition on its own in the November 20 elections.

Oli said that UML faces the challenge of contesting the elections alone rather than joining forces with someone.

“We will not ask anyone to come. [We] won’t join others either. CPN-UML faces the challenge of contesting the elections alone,” Standing Committee member Sher Bahadur Tamang quoted Oli as saying.

Oli said that UML should go to the people with the agendas of development and nationality.

“We must take it to the people that the country’s development is not possible through the present government. We have to make the people understand that it is necessary for us to take leadership of the country to strengthen democracy and nationality. UML will face this challenge alone,” leader Khagaraj Adhikari quoted Oli as saying.

Adhikari, meanwhile, presented his view at the meeting that the party should remain open to the option of alliance with forces who share similar ideologies.