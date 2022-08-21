NC leader Pradip Giri passes away at 75, funeral rites Sunday itself

Funeral rites of Nepali Congress (NC) leader and lawmaker Pradip Giri, who passed away Saturday night, will be held Sunday as per the Hindu tradition.

Giri, 75, breathed his last at 9:30 Saturday night at Nepal Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur where he was being treated.

His body will be kept at the Shiva temple inside the hospital from 9-11 in the morning, according to NC parliamentary party. It will then be kept at the party office in Sanepa from 11:30 till two in the afternoon.

Funeral rites will be held at the Pashupati Aryaghat after that.

Giri, known as a socialist thinker both within the party and outside, had gone to Mumbai for treatment in August last year after experiencing health problems.

He had returned to Nepal a few months ago after receiving treatment for throat cancer in different hospitals of Mumbai for nearly a year.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 25 soon after his return from India as he was diagnosed with pneumonia. Pneumonia and complications arising from cancer led to multiple organ failure, according to the family.