Pradip Giri in ICU

Nepali Congress leader and lawmaker Pradip Giri is being treated in intensive care unit (ICU) at Nepal Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur.

Giri has been shifted to ICU as his health condition has not improved. He was admitted to the hospital soon after his return from India as he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Giri had gone to Mumbai for treatment in August last year after experiencing health problems.

He had returned to Nepal a few months ago after receiving treatment for throat cancer in different hospitals of Mumbai for nearly a year.

According to a family member, Giri has developed further health problems recently.

Giri’s health condition has worsened as he still has pneumonia and the cancer is spreading to other parts of the body too, said the family member.

A team of doctors including Dr Pankaj Burman is involved in Giri’s treatment.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba had visited Giri at the hospital last Tuesday. Other NC leaders and Giri’s well-wishers have also been visiting him since.

NC leader Bimalendra Nidhi visited the hospital on Friday to inquire about Giri’s health.