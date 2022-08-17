Sharma says he'll contest from Jhapa not Kathmandu

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has said that he will contest the upcoming parliamentary election from Jhapa.

Sharma had contested the election from Jhapa-1 five years back. He lost to Ram Karki of CPN (Maoist Center) that had allied with CPN-UML.

There were reports that he was mulling to contest from Kathmandu-5 due to fears that former general secretary Krishna Prasad Sitaula, who is also from Jhapa, would try to get him defeated in Jhapa.

Prakash Sharan Mahat was the NC candidate from Kathmandu-5 in the 2017 general election. He had lost to Ishwar Pokharel of CPN-UML that had allied with Maoist Center. Mahat is expected to contest from Nuwakot in the upcoming election.

But Sharma has tweeted Wednesday morning stressing that he will contest from Jhapa.

"Let me clarify again. I bow to Bagmati banks with reverence. But I am a man from the banks of Mechi and Nanda! I will definitely reach Kathmandu-5 for election campaigning. But while wanting to become candidate, I will honorably take another friend from the coalition by my side and become candidate in Jhapa. There is no way that I love there and get hitched here," Sharma has tweeted.