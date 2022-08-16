Deuba nominates 10 women as central members

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated 10 central committee members.

NC Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel issuing a statement on Tuesday informed that Deuba has nominated 10 women as central members. The party statute requires central members to be nominated as per the principle of inclusion.

The new central members are Kiran Yadav, Radha Ghale, Dhana Khatiwada, Urmila Thapaliya, Rukmini Koirala, Kalyani Rizal, Goma Bhattarai, Ganga Shahi, Laxmi Khatiwada and Sita Devkota.

The party statute allows 169 central members. Deuba had already nominated 13 central members exercising the right bestowed by the statute on the president to nominate central members.